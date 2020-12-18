Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Director Sells $189,294.60 in Stock

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $189,294.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.76 and a 1-year high of $102.75. The company has a market cap of $994.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.45.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.73. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JOUT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 94.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 119,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,799,000 after purchasing an additional 14,292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

