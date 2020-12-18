David M. Rothenstein Sells 2,500 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $121,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David M. Rothenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 15th, David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $103,800.00.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $49.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.89 and a 200 day moving average of $49.07. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $828.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Ciena by 1.8% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 64.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Ciena by 47.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Ciena by 7.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 39.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

