Value Capital Partners (Pty) L Acquires 32,644 Shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Stock

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) major shareholder Value Capital Partners (Pty) L bought 32,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $114,254.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Value Capital Partners (Pty) L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 19th, Value Capital Partners (Pty) L bought 66,424 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $225,841.60.

On Friday, October 2nd, Value Capital Partners (Pty) L bought 20,909 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.43 per share, for a total transaction of $71,717.87.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Value Capital Partners (Pty) L bought 78,372 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $264,897.36.

On Monday, September 28th, Value Capital Partners (Pty) L bought 44,595 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $142,704.00.

On Friday, September 25th, Value Capital Partners (Pty) L bought 139,317 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $443,028.06.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Value Capital Partners (Pty) L bought 28,550 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $89,361.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $215.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.26. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $4.45.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $37.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.13 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.06% and a negative return on equity of 31.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 88.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the third quarter worth $80,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 52.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 5.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 10,460 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 147.5% during the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 197,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 118,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

