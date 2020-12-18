UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

UDR has increased its dividend by 16.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

NYSE UDR opened at $38.39 on Friday. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 61.92, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.10.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). UDR had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $310.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UDR will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.38.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

