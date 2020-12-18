UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%.
UDR has increased its dividend by 16.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years.
NYSE UDR opened at $38.39 on Friday. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 61.92, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.10.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.38.
UDR Company Profile
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
