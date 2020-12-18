Strs Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.12% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $10,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 65.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,691,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,711,000 after buying an additional 2,244,222 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 488,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,917,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 421.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 477.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 40,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 13,562 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $579,504.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.35.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $43.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $49.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.77%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

