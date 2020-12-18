EOG Resources, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the energy exploration company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

EOG Resources has increased its dividend by 51.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.11. EOG Resources has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.38 and a 200 day moving average of $45.38.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on EOG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.42.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

