VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 67.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,002 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $121,992.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on VICI Properties from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on VICI Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.18.

VICI Properties stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 99.57 and a current ratio of 99.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.32. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 46.09%. On average, analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.19%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

