Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $86,000 Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIOD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,709,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,747,000 after buying an additional 11,835 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Diodes by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 488,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,591,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Diodes by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,116,000 after purchasing an additional 10,113 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diodes by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 244,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Diodes by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 203,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,489,000 after purchasing an additional 87,688 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diodes alerts:

Shares of DIOD opened at $68.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.17. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $31.51 and a 1 year high of $73.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.48.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $309.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.60 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,391. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 10,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,205,923. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 409,580 shares of company stock valued at $24,549,879 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist started coverage on Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Diodes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.57.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.