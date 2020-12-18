TPI Fund Managers Ltd Has $29.90 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,169 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 6.4% of TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $29,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tatro Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% during the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $219.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.47. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.99.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

