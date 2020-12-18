Virtu Financial LLC Invests $344,000 in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,945 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GMED. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 64.7% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,939 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 8.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 130,814 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 115.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 51,356 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,706 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 4.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 505,161 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,016,000 after purchasing an additional 22,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 32,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 634,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,086,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

GMED opened at $65.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.65, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.00. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $65.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.67 and its 200 day moving average is $53.05.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.71 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

GMED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.06.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

