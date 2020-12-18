CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 256.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,714 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,585,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,867 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,093,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in CF Industries by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,883,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,558,000 after acquiring an additional 802,493 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,019,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,025,000 after acquiring an additional 50,370 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in CF Industries by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,422,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,017,000 after acquiring an additional 708,962 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

NYSE CF opened at $37.54 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CF Industries from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CF Industries from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CF Industries from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.21.

In related news, Director Celso L. White purchased 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.03 per share, with a total value of $30,994.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,593.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.