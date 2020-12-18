NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in NICE were worth $12,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of NICE by 21.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of NICE by 33.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 222,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,554,000 after purchasing an additional 55,343 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NICE by 24.6% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NICE by 165.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 25,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the third quarter worth approximately $85,914,000. 51.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $264.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 85.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $110.59 and a twelve month high of $266.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.19.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. NICE’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NICE. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NICE from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NICE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America started coverage on NICE in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NICE from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $334.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.36.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

