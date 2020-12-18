Strs Ohio Decreases Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $11,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $89,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 407 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $43,837.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,859 shares in the company, valued at $954,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 13,440 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,370,476.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT opened at $99.77 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $62.48 and a 1-year high of $120.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 52.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $265.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.82 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPT. Mizuho downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.69.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

