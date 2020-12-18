Strs Ohio Sells 49,664 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 14.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 291,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,664 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Aflac were worth $10,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the third quarter valued at $3,267,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 40.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 61,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 17,776 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 8.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 37,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 11.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 314,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after buying an additional 32,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

NYSE AFL opened at $44.81 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $53.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $41,362.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,789.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 11,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $544,146.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,906,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,496 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.56.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.