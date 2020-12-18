Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.29.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OTEX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Open Text from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James set a $49.00 price target on shares of Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Open Text during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,947,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Open Text during the 3rd quarter worth about $423,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Open Text by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 455,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,253,000 after acquiring an additional 107,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Open Text by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Open Text during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,346,000. Institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $45.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 52.60 and a beta of 0.73. Open Text has a 52-week low of $29.11 and a 52-week high of $47.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.00.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.42 million. Open Text had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Open Text will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

