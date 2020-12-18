Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on POFCY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Petrofac from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Thursday. HSBC downgraded shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Petrofac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.75.

Shares of Petrofac stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.17 million, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95. Petrofac has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.56.

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

