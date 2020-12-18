Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) had its price target increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on OXFD. ValuEngine upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

NASDAQ OXFD opened at $17.00 on Friday. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $17.31. The firm has a market cap of $441.35 million, a PE ratio of -26.98 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average of $13.29.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 28.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 132,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 4,639,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,279,000 after purchasing an additional 13,997 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform that measures marker-specific cellular (T cells) responses at a single cell level and inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

