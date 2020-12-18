Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.55-11.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.76. The company issued revenue guidance of +4-8% (implying $3.73-3.87 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.79 billion.Lennox International also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 9.55-9.75 EPS.
Lennox International has a 52 week low of $163.40 and a 52 week high of $319.77. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.56.
Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.33 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lennox International will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have issued reports on LII. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $208.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lennox International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a hold rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $253.71.
In related news, COO Gary S. Bedard sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total transaction of $210,672.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,048,303. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total transaction of $276,508.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,712,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,754 shares of company stock valued at $5,694,613 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Lennox International
Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.
