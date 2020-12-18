Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.55-11.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.76. The company issued revenue guidance of +4-8% (implying $3.73-3.87 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.79 billion.Lennox International also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 9.55-9.75 EPS.

Lennox International has a 52 week low of $163.40 and a 52 week high of $319.77. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.56.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.33 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lennox International will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 27.52%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LII. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $208.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lennox International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a hold rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $253.71.

In related news, COO Gary S. Bedard sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total transaction of $210,672.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,048,303. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total transaction of $276,508.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,712,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,754 shares of company stock valued at $5,694,613 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.