Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.55-9.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.54. The company issued revenue guidance of decline 4-6% (implying $3.55-3.62 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.59 billion.Lennox International also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 9.55-9.75 EPS.

The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.85. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $163.40 and a fifty-two week high of $319.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $288.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.56.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.40. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 27.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a hold rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut shares of Lennox International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $208.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $253.71.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 5,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.76, for a total transaction of $1,698,308.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,070,994.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 7,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $2,191,017.96. Insiders sold 19,754 shares of company stock worth $5,694,613 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

