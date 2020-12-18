Brokerages Set Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Price Target at $22.05

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.05.

Several analysts have commented on BEN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $25.16 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.42.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $43,769.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $40,486.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,060,347 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $148,055,000 after purchasing an additional 153,512 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 5.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,773,543 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $76,792,000 after acquiring an additional 195,810 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 6.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $75,888,000 after acquiring an additional 231,223 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.4% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,689,381 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $77,366,000 after purchasing an additional 156,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,972,739 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $62,338,000 after purchasing an additional 103,920 shares in the last quarter. 44.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

