Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FIVE. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $146.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Five Below from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.48.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $163.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.14. Five Below has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $167.97.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $476.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.91 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP George Hill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $809,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,546.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 35,661 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total transaction of $5,747,483.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,296,266.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,461 shares of company stock worth $8,629,059. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 24.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,999,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $427,639,000 after purchasing an additional 797,658 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,609,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,443,000 after acquiring an additional 306,097 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Five Below by 10,273.2% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 307,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,860,000 after acquiring an additional 304,395 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,400,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,370,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $253,431,000 after acquiring an additional 172,835 shares in the last quarter.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

