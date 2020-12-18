Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.18 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 16.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,390 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,711.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,154,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,542,000 after buying an additional 8,099,670 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $164,638,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,404,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,470 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,108,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,356,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,913,000 after purchasing an additional 131,807 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $51.05 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.67.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

