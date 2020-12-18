Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 60,055 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 192,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,055 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Grace Capital bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.43.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.