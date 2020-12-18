Virtu Financial LLC Invests $433,000 in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KOF. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 34,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

KOF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola FEMSA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $65.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.03 and its 200-day moving average is $42.98.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

