Quest Diagnostics Incorporated to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $3.19 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report issued on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker expects that the medical research company will earn $3.19 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DGX. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.83.

Shares of DGX opened at $120.72 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $131.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.84. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 291,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $35,039,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,569,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total transaction of $1,417,464.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,011.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,261 shares of company stock worth $41,998,684 over the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 18.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 178,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

