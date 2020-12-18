Packaging Co. of America Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 1,915 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,595% compared to the typical volume of 113 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.89.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $295,982.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,889.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 164,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,715,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,516 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,032 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,010,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,216,000 after acquiring an additional 108,504 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,053,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,107,000 after acquiring an additional 77,964 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 613,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,880,000 after acquiring an additional 136,374 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 600,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,496,000 after acquiring an additional 107,273 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 67.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,974,000 after purchasing an additional 236,474 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.48. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $71.05 and a fifty-two week high of $138.95.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

