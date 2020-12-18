Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $780,000 in Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.07% of Atkore International Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Atkore International Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,815,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,364,000 after purchasing an additional 287,679 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,690,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,152,000 after acquiring an additional 194,598 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 24.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,190,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,781,000 after acquiring an additional 429,575 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,062,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,415,000 after acquiring an additional 140,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,492,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,812,000 after acquiring an additional 49,750 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atkore International Group alerts:

In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 40,000 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $1,394,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,222.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 38,840 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $1,366,779.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,004,422.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,111 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,039 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $42.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.20. Atkore International Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.50. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Atkore International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atkore International Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.