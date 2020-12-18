Morgan Stanley Raises Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target to $276.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $246.00 to $276.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Insulet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $238.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 7.31. Insulet has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $269.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 860.46 and a beta of 0.73.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. Insulet had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Insulet will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Insulet news, Director John A. Fallon sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $3,508,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,909,198.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

