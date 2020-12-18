Morgan Stanley Raises Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target to $276.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $246.00 to $276.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Insulet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $238.11.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 7.31. Insulet has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $269.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 860.46 and a beta of 0.73.
In other Insulet news, Director John A. Fallon sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $3,508,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,909,198.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter.
About Insulet
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
