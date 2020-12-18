MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MTSC. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of MTSC opened at $58.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 84.61, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.99. MTS Systems has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $58.78.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.67. MTS Systems had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $215.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.30 million. MTS Systems’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 9.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in MTS Systems by 10.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MTS Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MTS Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTS Systems Company Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

