Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 48.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,234 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,241 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.10% of Gibraltar Industries worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 16.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 12.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period.

ROCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Sidoti raised their price target on Gibraltar Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $71.46 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.63.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.68 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

