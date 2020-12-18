Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,826 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Evergy worth $13,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 1,216.5% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,502,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,200,000 after buying an additional 2,312,838 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 419.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,480,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,066,000 after buying an additional 2,003,225 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter worth about $88,935,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 4,008.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,220,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,046,000 after buying an additional 1,191,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 198.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,761,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,514,000 after buying an additional 1,171,825 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $54.04 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.42.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.05%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evergy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Evergy

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

