Sei Investments Co. Purchases 14,080 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,080 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Avalara worth $13,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Avalara by 128.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 227,359 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the first quarter worth $3,424,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the second quarter worth $418,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Avalara by 29.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avalara by 78.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVLR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Avalara from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Avalara from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.60.

AVLR stock opened at $177.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.59 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.00 and a 200-day moving average of $136.93. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $180.50.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $127.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Ingram sold 11,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.25, for a total transaction of $1,915,514.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,528 shares in the company, valued at $590,058. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $3,579,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 859,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,531,080.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 359,995 shares of company stock worth $56,072,142 in the last quarter. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

