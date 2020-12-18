J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 156,085 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.38% of J2 Global worth $12,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,764,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,383,000 after purchasing an additional 364,456 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,280,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,474 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 2,511.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,459,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,880 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,392,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,388,000 after buying an additional 160,604 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,315,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,048,000 after buying an additional 333,241 shares during the period. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $304,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,469. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard S. Ressler sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $19,534,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,550 shares of company stock valued at $21,033,766 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

JCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on J2 Global from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on J2 Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti raised their target price on J2 Global from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded J2 Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

JCOM stock opened at $96.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. J2 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $104.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.98.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.26. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $356.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

