Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 6.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,683,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,446,559,000 after purchasing an additional 115,856 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $444,862,000 after purchasing an additional 15,159 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,141,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,241,000 after purchasing an additional 21,351 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 31.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,569,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,774,000 after purchasing an additional 378,810 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 6.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,410,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,894,000 after purchasing an additional 86,522 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.81.

TRV opened at $138.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $141.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.40.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

