Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $44.35

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.35 and last traded at $42.76, with a volume of 968 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.87.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nitto Denko from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nitto Denko Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nitto Denko Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NDEKY)

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

