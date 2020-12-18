G4S (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.25

G4S plc (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.25 and last traded at $17.08, with a volume of 4696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.09.

GFSZY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of G4S in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised G4S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of G4S in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G4S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded G4S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.25.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

