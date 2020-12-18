Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.38

Shares of Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.38 and last traded at $40.38, with a volume of 105 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.34.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Orient Overseas (International) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.61.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers trunk and intermodal services; freight management services and IT solutions; supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

