ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.59

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.59 and last traded at $47.59, with a volume of 1421 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.58.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ROHM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.07.

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company offers ICs, including memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converter, sensors and MEMS, digital power, display drivers, motor/actuator driver, interface, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, and microcontrollers.

