DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.98

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.98 and last traded at $28.26, with a volume of 37866 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.31.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DENSO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DENSO from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DENSO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Get DENSO alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.71. The firm has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of -45.28 and a beta of 0.91.

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It offers air-conditioning systems for cars and buses; truck refrigeration units; radiators and cooling systems; gasoline and diesel engine management systems; engine-related products; products for drive systems; hybrid and electric car drive systems, and power supply and related products; power supply and starting system parts; and small motor systems for automobiles.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for DENSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENSO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.