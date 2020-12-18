BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Hits New 1-Year High at $58.01

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.01 and last traded at $58.01, with a volume of 300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.34.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a report on Monday, October 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.40.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $126.63 million for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.83%.

About BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY)

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCBs, FOWLP and hybrid die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment comprising conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

