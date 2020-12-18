Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.00

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.00 and last traded at $49.89, with a volume of 49428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.08.

DPSGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Deutsche Post from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.42. The company has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.13). Deutsche Post had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.44 billion. Research analysts predict that Deutsche Post AG will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

About Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

