Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.24

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.24 and last traded at $33.35, with a volume of 587713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.06.

KLIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.23.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $177.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In other news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $132,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 149,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,959,223.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $339,700. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,154,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,665,000 after acquiring an additional 314,798 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,030,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,474,000 after purchasing an additional 26,250 shares during the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,840,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,244,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.