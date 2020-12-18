MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.00

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.00 and last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 68230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.73.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGNX. ValuEngine lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 2.43.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.26. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 204.31% and a negative return on equity of 65.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $31,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,077.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,375 in the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in MacroGenics by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,595,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,949 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,880,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,961,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,783,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in MacroGenics by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,309,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,181,000 after purchasing an additional 740,388 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

