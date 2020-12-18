Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.06

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.06 and last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 1064969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 72.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 101,112 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 130.0% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 39,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 22,167 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 14,228.9% in the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 1,563,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,092 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,340.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

