ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.70

Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.70 and last traded at $12.73, with a volume of 445450 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCG Advisors LP boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 12,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 36,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 237.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 36,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

