Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Sets New 52-Week High at $341.03

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $341.03 and last traded at $340.64, with a volume of 138230 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $339.64.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $327.57 and a 200 day moving average of $308.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

