Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $174.31

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $174.31 and last traded at $174.15, with a volume of 6079 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $173.60.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.35.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VV. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 136.1% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

