Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Sets New 52-Week High at $126.29

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $126.29 and last traded at $126.26, with a volume of 7643 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $125.29.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.89.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 184,292.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,678,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 97,625,457 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,069,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,105,000 after acquiring an additional 171,582 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 808,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,110,000 after acquiring an additional 63,112 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 787,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,651,000 after acquiring an additional 19,775 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 446,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,371,000 after acquiring an additional 19,605 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.