ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Sets New 1-Year High at $89.42

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $89.42 and last traded at $89.23, with a volume of 111846 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.65.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter valued at $611,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 204.5% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 29.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

