Signature Bank Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 1,829 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,504% compared to the average volume of 114 call options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBNY. ValuEngine raised shares of Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, CSFB assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.63.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.74. Signature Bank has a one year low of $68.98 and a one year high of $148.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $412.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

